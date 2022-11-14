Daryl Dike issues West Brom message after return from injury

It has been a really tough time for Daryl Dike at West Bromwich Albion since signing for the club last January.

Numerous injuries have halted his progress, both last season and this, however, the 22-year-old finally returned to senior action with a very brief cameo in West Brom’s 2-0 victory versus Stoke City at the weekend.

That followed a 45 minute outing for the Baggies’ under-21 side early last week, in which Dike scored from the penalty spot.

Naturally, having missed so much action this season and last, Dike was rather emotional when discussing his return on social media following the match.

View this post on Instagram

Posting on Instagram, the forward wrote: “Words cannot describe the feeling I have to be back on the pitch!”

“It’s been a very tough period all around and coming back to help the squad is all I’ve been waiting for.

“Thank you fans and teammates for a warm welcome back. I’m excited to finish the year strong👊🏿😁⚽️ #wba.”

Dike’s return coincides nicely with the World Cup break, which should give the 22-year-old a good opportunity to get up to speed in the coming weeks in preparation for when the Championship gets back underway next month.

West Brom have won three of their last three under new boss Carlos Corberan to move out of the division’s bottom three, and the hope will be that adding Dike to their ranks once again will only see them improve further and continue to climb up the table.

The Verdict

It’s brilliant to see Daryl Dike make a return to action from injury.

The big challenge ahead of the forward now is to remain fit and contribute for West Brom when the Championship gets back underway following the World Cup break.

We have seen during his time at Barnsley what a threat he can be in this division, and his talent, that convinced WBA to fork out a significant transfer fee for him is still in there, he simply has to be on the pitch to show it.

The prospect of him coming into the side must be an exciting proposition for the Baggies, and it will be interesting to see how Carlos Corberan plans to bring him back into the team.