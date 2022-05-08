Daryl Dike issues message West Brom supporters will love

West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike has said he will repay those who have been patient and supported him along the way in an end of season message.

Dike has not featured for the Baggies since January owing to injury.

Speaking on social media following the final day of the Championship campaign, Dike said it had not been the dream start he had hoped for at The Hawthorns.

“Not exactly the dream start at West Brom that I hoped for, but I’ve still learned a lot throughout it.” Dike wrote on Instagram.

“At the beginning of the year, I set many goals for myself and I still plan to achieve them!”

“The minor setback has given me even more hunger and desire to succeed next season. I am excited for it and I will be ready!”

“And to those who have been patient and supported me along the way, don’t worry I will repay you😉⚽️ #wba.”

Daryl Dike joined West Brom during the January transfer window for a reported fee in excess of £7 million pounds.

The 21-year-old inked a four and a half year deal with the club, however, during his second appearance for the club following his move from the United States, Dike sustained a hamstring injury.

Although there was hope he could play some part towards the end of the campaign, the injury saw him sit out the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict

It’s such a shame how things worked out for Daryl Dike after moving to The Hawthorns.

To pick up an injury just after signing for a club is devastating and no doubt has been frustrating for the player.

These things happen though, and players can bounce back – just ask Kieffer Moore at Bournemouth.

Dike will no doubt be gearing up for a big season up top for the Baggies in 2022/23.