West Brom made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 success at Blackpool last night, a result which saw them move into the top six.

So, the promotion dream is still very much alive for Carlos Corberan’s side, and it’s particularly impressive that they’re in the mix given the injury situation at The Hawthorns.

Albion are missing several key players at the moment, with Daryl Dike the latest to join the growing list, as he was stretchered off in the weekend win at Stoke City.

What is the latest?

It was confirmed by the Baggies yesterday that Dike required surgery on the Achilles problem that forced him off at the Bet365 Stadium. That was Corberan’s big fear when he spoke after the game, and unfortunately it’s the worst case scenario for Albion.

That’s because the target man is now going to be out for at least six months, but it could be nine months until he returns. So, not only will he miss the remainder of this campaign, it’s likely to seriously impact the contribution he can make next season.

This continues the bad luck that Dike has had since he signed for West Brom, with injury issues restricting him to just 25 league appearances in the 16 months he has been at the club.

And, taking to Twitter, the 22-year-old sent an emotional message following the setback.

“Words cannot be made to describe how I feel right now. Beyond gutted for this injury as it feels like nothing I do can seem to go my way at the moment. It is easy to feel sorry for yourself and ask 'why me,' but unfortunately injuries are part of my sport. Thankfully, I am given strength by God and the support from family, friends, and fans who continue to push me every day.

“In life things will happen that are beyond your control despite your best efforts that you cannot go back and change, but need to accept and choose how to react. Now is my time to bounce back and give myself a positive reaction. Thank you for everything!”

How will it impact West Brom's play-off push?

It goes without saying that this is a blow for West Brom, as Corberan would want a fully fit squad at this stage of the season, and Dike has weighed in with seven goals this season, so he will be missed. Plus, given his size and power, he does allow Albion to play a different way when he’s on the pitch, so they may have to adapt.

Having said that, you only have to look at the past two games to show that the Baggies aren’t totally reliant on the former Barnsley man. They came from behind to win at Stoke without Dike playing, and they followed that up with the victory at Blackpool, so there’s still enough in the squad to get the job done this season.

The likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant are sure to have more prominent roles now, and they will hope to be the men that fire Albion back to the Premier League.