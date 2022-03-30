Daryl Dike from West Brom to Besiktas: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

West Bromwich Albion could be in for a busy summer of transfer activity if they fail to reach the play-offs later this year.

Although the Baggies do still have an outside chance of securing a top-six finish in the Championship, they will need to embark on a winning run at this level in order to have any chance of climbing the league standings.

Whereas West Brom manager Steve Bruce will be keen to put his own stamp on the club’s squad by signing some fresh faces later this year, he may also have to fend off interest from elsewhere for one of his players.

A recent report from Turkish outlet Haber365 has suggested that Besiktas manager Valerien Ismael is keen on securing a reunion with Daryl Dike at his new club.

Before being sacked by West Brom earlier this year, Ismael signed Dike on a permanent deal after working alongside the striker at Barnsley last season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we know so far regarding this transfer link and assess whether a move is likely to happen…

What do we know so far?

As per Haber365, Besiktas are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Dike on loan by offering West Brom a fee believed to be in the region of €2.5m (£2.1m) to €3m (£2.5m).

This offer would include an option to purchase Dike at a later date if he impresses during his temporary spell at Turkey.

It is understood that talks could start between Besiktas and West Brom next month.

Is it likely to happen?

Although Besiktas are seemingly keen on reaching an agreement with the Baggies, it would be somewhat of a shock if this deal goes through in the summer.

Signed by West Brom for a fee believed to be in excess of £7m, Dike will be determined to prove his worth to the club next season following what has been a frustrating period for the United States international.

The forward has only made two appearances for the Baggies during the current campaign due to a hamstring injury and recently suffered a setback in his road to recovery.

Unless Dike expresses a desire to leave The Hawthorns, West Brom will almost certainly be looking to keep him at the club as he has demonstrated in the past that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

The forward enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Oakwell last season as he helped Barnsley reach the play-offs by scoring nine goals in the Championship.