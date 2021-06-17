Daryl Dike discusses future plans following Barnsley spell amid Man United, Leeds United and Newcastle United interest

Daryl Dike has admitted that he’s keen to play in ‘the top competitions’ as speculation surrounding his future continues. The American striker made waves after moving to Barnsley on loan in the January transfer window and enjoying a wonderful spell at Oakwell after netting nine times in just 19 appearances for the club. Since then the 21-year-old has returned to his parent club Orlando City, but that won’t stop the speculation over his future. Reports from Teamtalk back in March claimed that a number of Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea, Leeds United and Newcastle United were considering a move for the player, but discussing his immediate plans, Dike says that he’s focused on making his mark with Orlando. Speaking to MLS Soccer about the speculation, Dike said: “For me, all that stuff is kinda extra noise. “Obviously for me I’ve been blessed to go on the experience at Barnsley and play with the national team as well. I’ve had lot of experiences and I kind of told myself from the beginning I want to bring back everything that I’ve learned about the new culture, learned about the new style of play and come back here and kind of see how I’ve grown as a player.

“In terms of all the extra things happening, that’s just something when the time comes. For me right now, it’s focusing on acclimating back to the team and seeing how I can be able to affect the games in the next couple of weeks.”

He added: “For me, I’ve always said I want to play in the top competitions, play against the top competition and play under the greatest staff.

“Thus far, I’ve been blessed with being able to see guys like Nani, [who has] won tons of competitions.

“For me, I want to be able compete at high levels, whether it be at World Cups and playing in all these top competitions in the world. For me, I just want to continue to grow as a player and be able to do those things.”

The verdict

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see what the summer holds for Daryl Dike.

After such an impressive spell with Barnsley last term it seems inevitable that the striker will have a number of potential suitors ahead of the new campaign.

Whether Orlando will be looking to sel lhim, however, remains to be seen.

At 21 years of age there’s plenty of time for Dike to make the move to the Premier League or elsewhere and when he does it’d take a brave person to bet against him thriving.