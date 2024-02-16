Highlights Daryl Dike's career at West Brom has been plagued by injuries, preventing him from showcasing his talent on the pitch.

The severity of Dike's recent Achilles injury means he will be out until the end of 2024, adding to his string of unfortunate setbacks.

Dike can find inspiration in Jodi Jones, who battled through multiple long-term injuries and is now thriving in his career, proving that setbacks can lead to greater success.

You are not human if you don't feel for West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike as his rotten luck with injuries continues.

The 23-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Baggies' 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town last weekend, with the club confirming that the striker had ruptured his Achilles and would be out until the end of 2024.

It's yet another setback in the American's Hawthorns career, with Dike now facing another year of recovery, rehab and self-reflecting. It's a horrible shame, as another year will go by with everyone else wondering what could, and should, have been.

Daryl Dike's history of injuries at West Brom

Despite only being 23-years-old, this isn't Dike's first setback.

Unfortunately, these types of roadblocks have popped up all too often in the early stages of his career.

His time at The Hawthorns, though, has been dominated by injuries, rather than the goals he's scored. A hamstring problem ruled him out of much of his first half-season back in England before, in April 2023, he suffered a horrible Achilles injury in his right leg, knocking him out of action until January 2024.

Dike had made his fifth appearance of the season at Portman Road on Saturday, but lasted only nine minutes after being sent on as a substitute before he too had to be replaced.

It seemed the striker knew right away the severity of the injury sustained, with many hoping for a positive outcome. However, everyone's worst fears were confirmed on Monday as he looks set to miss the remainder of 2024.

The latest major setback continues an awful run of luck for the U.S. national team striker, who has been limited to 32 total appearances since joining West Brom from Orlando City in January 2022.

Daryl Dike's West Bromwich statistics as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists Injury suffered 2021/22 2 0 0 Hamstring (22/01/22) 2022/23 26 8 1 Achilles (15/04/23) 2023/24 5 1 0 Achilles (10/02/24)

The scene of him being carted away, head in hands and shirt pulled over his face would have touched the heartstrings of the most hardened football fan, with luck seemingly not on his side so early on in his promising career.

It seems unfair that a man possessed with so much quality and passion is unable to showcase that on a football pitch, with everyone hoping he can battle back from adversity for a third time.

Daryl Dike can take inspiration from Jodi Jones' injury-hit career

Someone who knows the difficulties of long periods on the sidelines at a young age is Notts County's Jodi Jones.

The Malta international, similar to Dike, suffered an agonising period on the sideline after impressing early on in his Coventry City career, but was plagued with bad luck and sustained three anterior cruciate ligament injuries (ACL) in as many years.

The 26-year-old feared that his playing days were over, but a loan spell to Meadow Lane in January last year was the chance he needed to prove he was capable of competing at the highest level.

The three operations saw him sidelined for a total of 897 days, which meant missing 130 games, between November 2017 and August 2021.

He went more than five years between starting league matches, from the day he was first hurt playing for Coventry City in League Two, to featuring for the Magpies away to Chesterfield in the National League.

Jones aided Notts' return to the Football League, and upon his release by Oxford United, was snapped up by the East Midlands club on a free transfer, which this season has proved to be the bargain of the season.

Already, the winger has recorded 20 assists in League Two, the most by any player that has played in the division in its history, and we're still only in February.

Jones is one of many examples of battling against adversity to come back stronger, with the Magpies now the beneficiaries of that show of faith by former manager Luke Williams, with the club now fighting for promotion to League One this season.

While it may be difficult to do so now, Dike will look at the setbacks Jones faced at similar stages of their careers and take comfort in that everything happens for a reason.