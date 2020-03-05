Darren Bent makes encouraging prediction about Leeds United player

Former England striker Darren Bent has claimed that on-loan attacker Helder Costa is at the perfect club for him in Leeds United.

Costa joined Leeds from Wolves back in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan, and has at times struggled to make a direct impact for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The Portuguese attacker has scored just four goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Championship promotion-chasers, with his move to Elland Road set to become permanent next summer for a fee reported to be around £15million.

That is something that Bent believes could actually benefit Costa, who he believes has shown signs of improvement in recent games, not least in Leeds’ 1-0 win at Middlesbrough at the end of February.

Speaking to Football Insider about Costa’s recent performances at Leeds, the ex-Tottenham and Aston Villa forward said: “I think he’s been getting better, at the start of the season he didn’t really get a run in the team, it was tough for him.

“He is getting a little bit better, I watched him against Middlesbrough and I thought he absolutely tortured that George Friend, tortured him to the point where they had to take him off.”

Indeed, Bent believes Costa’s exploits at Wolves when they romped to the Championship title back in the 2017/18 campaign stand him in good stead at Leeds both this season and in the future, particularly if he can reproduce that sort of form in the promotion race over the next few weeks, with the 36-year-old adding: “We all know the ability’s there. He’s not going to go back to Wolves and get in their team so I think Leeds is perfect for him. Bielsa likes him, he’s been getting more and more game time.

“In this short part of the season that’s left, if he can turn himself into a hero, play all these games and play really well, I’m Leeds will have no qualms about signing him.”

With Leeds currently second in the Championship table, five points clear of the play-off places, Costa and co. are next in action when they Huddersfield Town in a Yorkshire derby at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

I do think Bent has a point here.

Following what was undoubtedly a slow start to his time at Leeds, Costa does appear to have shown signs of adapting to life at his new club in recent weeks.

As a result, you feel there will be plenty around Elland Road rubbing their hands in anticipation of what may be to come from the attacker, when you consider how big an impact he had with Wolves at this level just a few years ago.

With that in mind, Leeds will surely be pleased that this deal is set to become permanent, since it puts them in a strong position to benefit from having a settled and on form Costa to call upon beyond the end of this season.