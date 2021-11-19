Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Darren, please’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Josh Windass update

Published

26 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has left the door open to Josh Windass returning to action against Accrington Stanley tomorrow, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club. 

Windass finished the 2020/21 campaign as the Owls’ leading scorer but has not featured once this season after having hamstring surgery.

The forward is now back in full training and, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore refused to rule out him being involved when Wednesday travel to face Accrington on Saturday.

He said: “We will have a look. I won’t give anything definitive now.

“We will see how Josh is and go from there.”

Wednesday could use a boost as they’ve won just two of their last nine games in all competitions and are outside the play-off places in League One.

Pressure is growing on the Owls boss due to that run, which included a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup in midweek.

His selections and formations have come under fire in recent weeks, with the decision to use Callum Paterson as a centre-back at Home Park not working out.

The potential return of Windass has caused a stir among the Wednesday faithful on Twitter, with some fans urging caution over his return and others mocking the manager’s recent selections.

Read their reaction here:


