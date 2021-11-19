‘Darren, please’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Josh Windass update

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has left the door open to Josh Windass returning to action against Accrington Stanley tomorrow, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Windass finished the 2020/21 campaign as the Owls’ leading scorer but has not featured once this season after having hamstring surgery.

The forward is now back in full training and, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore refused to rule out him being involved when Wednesday travel to face Accrington on Saturday.

He said: “We will have a look. I won’t give anything definitive now.

“We will see how Josh is and go from there.”

Wednesday could use a boost as they’ve won just two of their last nine games in all competitions and are outside the play-off places in League One.

Pressure is growing on the Owls boss due to that run, which included a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup in midweek.

His selections and formations have come under fire in recent weeks, with the decision to use Callum Paterson as a centre-back at Home Park not working out.

The potential return of Windass has caused a stir among the Wednesday faithful on Twitter, with some fans urging caution over his return and others mocking the manager’s recent selections.

Firstly Moore should have gone before Saturday. Secondly don’t rush him back and get injured again. Thirdly Moore should be dropping hints about Brennan starting as that’s where we’re struggling the most, CB. #swfc — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) November 19, 2021

Let’s rush him back — Michael Smith (@Smudge_22) November 19, 2021

We’ve waited this long don’t bring him back a fortnight too early make sure he’s ready — Craig Vernon (@verns290117) November 19, 2021

Wouldn’t be in the situation we’re in if we’d had him fit, some draws would’ve been wins, big big miss — John Callaghan (@callyowl) November 19, 2021

Make sure we don’t do another Lewis Gibson tho Darren please..!!! — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) November 19, 2021

Him behind a fit Gregory would be q right forward line. Need his pace in the side. — Tickedy Boo (@Dango1867) November 19, 2021

Another one to have a crack at playing RWB 👍 — Damian (@LetchworthOwl) November 19, 2021

Its Moore, he will have him playing at left back then — kevin myers (@mkowl) November 19, 2021