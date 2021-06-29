Darren Moore’s words to Sheffield Wednesday player revealed amid Birmingham and Millwall interest

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has told in-demand forward Josh Windass he wants to build the team around him as they look to bounce back up to the Championship, according to Dean Windass.

Josh Windass finished as the Owls’ top scorer last term but was unable to help his side avoid relegation to League One.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move back to the Championship this summer, with Birmingham City and Millwall touted with an interest.

The latter are said to have had an offer for the forward rejected by Wednesday, while the validity of claims that the Yorkshire club have set a £5 million price tag for the player has been questioned.

Josh Windass remains under contract at Hillsborough until 2022 and it seems Moore views him as key to the Owls’ hopes of promotion moving forward.

Speaking to Transfer Tavern, Dean Windass revealed the Wednesday boss had spoken to his son about his future.

He said: “I think that was the conversation Darren had with Josh, he wants to build a team around him as they’ve got a better chance of going back up with him and their team than they do without him.”

With Jordan Rhodes, Elias Kachunga, and Jack Marriott all no longer at the club, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, and Andre Green are now the only forwards in Moore’s senior squad.

What was the score the last time Sheffield Wednesday played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 1. Bolton 2-0 win 1-0 win 1-1 draw 2-1 loss

The Verdict

Given the player in question is his son, Dean Windass’ insight into the situation is invaluable and he has revealed that Moore has reassured the forward that he will be key to his plans for next season.

You have to feel the Wednesday boss is right to look to build around the 27-year-old, who was his most impressive striker last term and could thrive after taking the step down to League One.

That is undoubtedly a setback for Birmingham and Millwall, as it seems it is going to be very tough to prize him away from the Owls this summer.