Darren Moore’s plans for returning Sheffield Wednesday loanee revealed

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore plans to assess Cameron Dawson in pre-season after the goalkeeper helped Exeter City win promotion to League One in 2021/22, according to Yorkshire Live.

Dawson was adjudged excess to requirements by Moore last summer and sent out on a season-long loan move to the Grecians, which proved fruitful for both the player and his new club.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper missed just one League Two game all season – keeping 18 clean sheets and conceding just 40 goals as he helped Exeter to a second-place finish and automatic promotion.

With his loan deal up, Dawson will head back to Wednesday this summer and finds himself the only keeper under contract as Joe Wildsmith’s deal is set to expire and Bailey Peacock-Farrell has returned to parent club Burnley.

Yorkshire Live has reported that Moore plans to assess him in pre-season before making any decisions about his future.

The Sheffield-born Owls academy product is under contract until 2024 and given his performances for Exeter last term, is unlikely to be short of suitors should the Yorkshire club look to move him on.

The Verdict

The loan move to Exeter proved a fantastic one for all parties and Dawson returns looking rejuvenated.

He’ll have a point to prove at Wednesday and it looks as though he’ll get a chance to do just that.

With Peacock-Farrell returning to Turf Moor and Wildsmith out of contract, Moore does not have any other senior keeping options at the moment and the 26-year-old will feel this is the time to regain the top spot.

He returns a better player than he left but adjusting to the step back up to League One and the added pressure of being the Owls’ number one won’t be easy.

