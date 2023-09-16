Highlights Darren Moore's initial signings at West Brom included goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who played a crucial role in the club's promotion and is now excelling at Crystal Palace.

Jonathan Bond, another goalkeeper signed by Moore, had less success at West Brom and currently plays for LA Galaxy in the US.

Kyle Bartley, one of the few players still with West Brom, has been a key figure in the team's promotion and Premier League campaigns, with almost 200 appearances to his name.

14 new faces were introduced during Darren Moore's reign at the helm of West Bromwich Albion.

With results taking a turn towards the business end of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, then manager, Alan Pardew, was sacked and replaced by caretaker boss, Moore.

The Jamaican failed to keep West Brom in the top-flight, but put up a good fight and won a Premier League Manager of the Month award for his efforts. Despite relegation, Moore was offered the job on a permanent basis, but only lasted until March.

We have decided to assess some of the business that was conducted when the manager first took over, and see where the players are now.

Sam Johnstone

Sam Johnstone was Darren Moore's first addition in charge of the Baggies, and it proved to be a good one, despite his hefty £6.5 million price-tag.

He spent four years with the club, helping them win promotion back to the top division in 2020. Overall, he played 167 times in the Black Country, before being tempted by Crystal Palace once his contract expired. During this time, he also managed to work his way into the England squad on multiple occasions.

He is now into his second season with the Eagles, and is finally starting to establish himself as their number one.

Jonathan Bond

Moore's second signing was also a goalkeeper. However, Jonathan Bond never quite reached Johnstone's levels.

He only played seven times in the Midlands, and left in January 2021 for his current employers, LA Galaxy. Bond is a starter between the sticks in America, and has played 86 times, which is more outings than he has managed for any other side during his 13-year career.

Kyle Bartley

Kyle Bartley is one of two players on this list to still be plying their trade with West Brom. He was Moore's third signing in the summer of 2018, and proved to be an immediate success.

24 starts in his first season turned into 37 in the next as the Baggies were promoted. A further 30 during Bartley's third Premier League campaign contributed to his total appearance tally, which is approaching 200.

Harvey Barnes

The best player on this list shows that Darren Moore's initial business was quite smart. Harvey Barnes has recently signed a five-year deal with Newcastle United, who paid approximately £39 million.

The winger joined on loan from former employers, Leicester City, and featured in 16 Championship outings before being recalled by the Foxes in January.

The 25-year-old has already opened his account on Tyneside, and will be playing Champions League football this season.

Conor Townsend

Moore's fifth addition is another who still plays for the club. 30-year-old Conor Townsend is entering his sixth season at the Hawthorns, and still remains a regular name on the team sheet.

Townsend's most recent term was his best. He played in all 46 second tier encounters, scored three goals and notched three assists.

He was signed from Scunthorpe United back in 2018, and has proved to be a very useful player for the Baggies.