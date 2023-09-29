Highlights Huddersfield Town appoint Darren Moore as new manager after Neil Warnock's exit, making a strong start by securing a draw in his first game in charge.

Huddersfield Town decided to appoint Darren Moore as the club’s new manager following the exit of Neil Warnock.

Moore had been out of work since the summer, after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in a surprise fashion after guiding the club to promotion through the League One play-offs.

The Terriers made a slow start to the new season, but in recent weeks the club started to pick up some results, and that saw them climb up the Championship table.

However, a week or so ago, it was revealed that Warnock and Huddersfield agreed that their time together would come to an end, as the Terriers were ready to appoint a long-term manager.

So, Warnock left, and Moore arrived at the end of last week, and it wasn’t too long before the new Huddersfield boss was taking charge of his first game.

How did Huddersfield Town do in Darren Moore’s first game?

Moore had a little more time to prepare for his new role than normal, as Huddersfield were playing Coventry City on Monday night.

The Sky Blues took the lead through Yasin Ayari, who was in the right place at the right time, as the ball bounced off the bar and hit the player before going into the net.

The home side looked on course to seal all three points, but in the 65th minute, Michal Helik levelled the contest from close range, meaning it was a point in Moore’s first game in charge.

Except for winning, it couldn’t have gone much better for Moore’s new team, as they showed their resilience to dig in and start the new era unbeaten.

In that game, Terriers striker Kyle Hudlin only made his second appearance for the club in the Championship this season, and with a new manager in the door, this could be the ideal situation to help Hudlin with his Huddersfield career.

Why could Darren Moore have a positive impact on Kyle Hudlin’s Huddersfield Town career?

Hudlin joined the Yorkshire side last summer from non-league side Solihull Moors, but he was then sent out on loan to AFC Wimbledon for the first part of the campaign.

When he returned in January, he was part of Huddersfield’s B team, so it has taken until this season for Hudlin to make his first appearances for the club.

All three have been substitute appearances, and while he still has a lot to improve on, Moore’s arrival could be just what he needs to get his career going at the Championship club.

During his time with AFC Wimbledon, the forward averaged 0.3 shots per game as well as 0.2 key passes per game. Hudlin is also gifted with his height, and this shows with him winning on average 2.6 aerial duals per game, as per WhoScored.com.

He obviously hasn’t done a lot during his time in the EFL, but in non-league, he was in sensational form, and Huddersfield weren’t the only side interested in his services. There is definitely a player in there; it is just about him getting opportunities and showing he can be very useful for the team.

So, this is where Moore’s arrival comes in because, during his days at Sheffield Wednesday, Moore liked to have strong, physical strikers leading his line, and you may expect he’ll want the same again at Huddersfield.

So, instead of him looking for a new striker in January, Hudlin needs to show in training that he can be the man to lead the line for Moore. Hudlin has the presence and physical stature to be a typical number nine for Moore.

The concern would be his scoring rate, but with more training and getting used to the Championship, the 23-year-old could really excel in a Darren Moore team.