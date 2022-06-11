Darren Moore’s 2022/23 Sheffield Wednesday defensive strategy & impact on transfers detailed

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore intends to stick with a back three in 2022/23 and that will be reflected in his recruitment strategy, according to Yorkshire Live.

Wednesday reached the League One play-offs last term but lost out to Sunderland – meaning they face another season in the third tier.

Moore remains at the helm and will be hoping to lead the Owls to automatic promotion in the upcoming campaign to ensure his side avoid any more play-off disappointment.

We can expect a fairly busy summer window at Hillsborough but it appears while personnel may change, the system is set to stay the same.

A report from Yorkshire Live has revealed that Moore intends to stick with the back three and 3-5-2 formation utilised last term.

It is said that he will recruit players that slot into that system, with defensive reinforcements high on the manager’s list of priorities and three new centre-backs understood to be the target.

Wednesday have confirmed that Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley will be released while Harlee Dean, Lewis Gibson, and Jordan Storey have all departed following the end of their loan deals.

The Verdict

The Owls had success in the 3-5-2 system last term and were narrowly beaten in the play-offs by Sunderland so you can understand why Moore would want to stick with it moving forward.

That means a back three, which in turn will impact the club’s transfer business this summer.

New centre-backs have to be a priority given the exodus of defensive players has left Dominic Iorfa as the only out-and-out central option.

With less than two months until the start of the 2022/23 campaign, there are some important weeks ahead at Hillsborough.

