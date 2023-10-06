Highlights Darren Moore, the new Huddersfield Town manager, has big shoes to fill but has accumulated two points from three games thus far.

The international break comes at a perfect time for Moore, as he can work on tactics to resolve the team's issues and improve their inconsistent performances.

Huddersfield's biggest challenge is converting good performances into good results, as they have a disparity in expected goals and are struggling to score goals while conceding more than desired.

Darren Moore took over as Huddersfield Town manager at the end of September.

He succeeded an EFL legend in Neil Warnock when taking this job and so has big shoes to fill, no matter how poorly the Terriers may have been performing previously.

Moore’s next game in charge is a big one for him personally, as they visit Sheffield Wednesday, the team who he led to promotion out of League One. Wednesday are currently rock bottom of the Championship and recently made a managerial change of their own, parting ways with former Watford boss Xisco Munoz. All eyes will be on Moore, though, despite recent events at Hillsborough.

Following this huge fixture at the foot of the table, the teams will be greeted by an international break, which comes at a perfect time for the new Huddersfield Town manager in particular.

Will Huddersfield benefit from the international break?

Whilst Championship fixtures pause for every international break, a number of teams in this division are able to keep the large majority of their squad together for that week.

Given only a select few youngsters will be missing at Huddersfield, Darren Moore will still be able to work on his tactics for going forward in a bid to resolve issues he's inherited. Yorkshire Live writes of the issues that are currently present at the club: “Inconsistency had already been something of a theme for Huddersfield Town this season: from one moment to the next in some games, from one game to the next in others.

“That has not changed under Darren Moore, and nor did we expect it to in just three games in charge; but we’re not sure we expected the trend to become more extreme than ever.”

Converting good performances into good results is perhaps the most difficult task for any manager in the footballing world; it's not an overnight fix at all and it might not be resolved in the week of the international break, yet a break and valuable time away from the pressures of a hectic fixture list on the training pitch gives him a chance to get to work properly.

There's a lot to work on, too.

Huddersfield actually have the biggest disparity in xG in the whole division this year spanning across Warnock’s tenure and now that of Moore. They have an xG of 1.41 per 90 and yet are only scoring 1.1 goals. This is made worse by the fact that their xG against is 1.39, whilst they are conceding 1.8 goals per game, which is only lower than that of Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United.

Focusing on putting the ball in the back of the net and when Michal Helik, a centre-back, is leading the team on three goals, then that is certainly a worry.

It may have been a completely different scenario, but under Moore last season, Sheffield Wednesday spread the goals around their attackers with Michael Smith, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory all reaching double figures in League One.

Meanwhile, Jack Rudoni has scored just twice from 16 shots for the Terriers this term. He only managed two for the whole of 2022/23 and it was the trio of Matty Pearson, Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward that led the side with five goals. These three have just one between them thus far and Rhodes is out on loan at Blackpool - the pressure on Rudoni’s shoulders is mounting as those around him fail to deliver and so it will be fascinating to see if their Player of the Month for September can live up to these expectations under Moore.

The proof of whether Moore can fix issues at Huddersfield will be on the other side of this international break and beyond.

How has Darren Moore performed thus far with Huddersfield Town?

Warnock’s final game in charge was a 2-2 draw at home against Stoke City on September 20th.

The next day, the managerial change was made and Darren Moore became the man in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He has led Huddersfield in three games thus far and he has accumulated two points from them.

It began with an inspired 1-1 result away at Coventry City, Polish defender Michal Helik popping up with an equalizer for the Terriers in the 94th minute.

Huddersfield then held high-flyers Ipswich Town to a draw by the same scoreline, Delano Burgzorg scoring their goal this time. Most recently, though, they were put to the sword by a very capable Birmingham City side, Siriki Dembele scoring two of the goals in a 4-1 victory for John Eustace’s men.

Next up for Moore is the major challenge against familiar foes Sheffield Wednesday - a game where the spotlight will be on him whether he likes it or not - and, then, that much-needed international break.