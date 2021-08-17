Darren Moore wary of unique threat posed as Sheffield Wednesday host Fleetwood Town

Darren Moore pointed out Fleetwood Town’s experience at the level compared to his Owls’, speaking to YorkshireLive ahead of Tuesday evening’s match.

The Cod Army have lost their opening three matches with Portsmouth and Lincoln City getting the better of them by a one goal margin in League One. Grayson has been implementing a 3-4-3 formation which Moore is looking for ways to combat at Hillsborough.

The former West Bromwich Albion manager said: “Fleetwood are a good team. They will come with a different formation.

“It will be a different game on Tuesday night because they have got a lot more experience in their team.

“We are looking forward to playing again in front of our home fans and making sure we are on top of our game against strong opposition. We want to turn this place into a fortress.”

Wednesday earned their first victory of the campaign last time out when the dynamic midfield duo of Barry Bannan and Dennis Adeniran got on the scoresheet against Doncaster Rovers.

The summit of the third tier is achievable with a win on Tuesday evening, which could compound Fleetwood to the foot as a result.

The Owls have got their business done a little earlier than some of their promotion rivals and have put themselves in a position to hit the ground running with other clubs still looking to address key areas of their squads.

The Verdict

Moore is always very respectful with his words in the media, but this is not a Fleetwood side as capable as the ones that have made the top six in recent years.

They are looking to decrease their wage expenditure this season and become a more sustainable club at the level, which with such small organic income streams for League One may be difficult.

Grayson is a good manager and knows the area well from his two stints at Blackpool, his remit may well be to stabilise the club in League One this season as the club recovers from the impact of the pandemic.

Wednesday are rightfully strong favourites on Tuesday evening, looking for back to back home wins.

