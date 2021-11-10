Darren Moore waiting on Sheffield Wednesday defender injury news

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said that he’s not yet aware of how Dominic Iorfa’s ankle injury is in terms of severity as things stand.

The Owls beat Harrogate Town last night in the EFL Trophy 4-0 and will have been pleased to get another win on the board with their unbeaten run in all competitions being extended.

Indeed, they’ll be looking to continue that this weekend against Gillingham in Sky Bet League One as they play on through the international break but Iorfa is not going to be a part of their plans by the sounds of things.

Quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore admitted that he does not know the exact severity of Iorfa’s ankle problem and that he needs to talk with the defender, though it does sound as though he won’t be available for this weekend:

“Hopefully I will catch up with him [Iorfa] in the next 48 hours and see how he is.”

The Verdict

The hope will be that the tests and scans and assessments that Iorfa has on the ankle in the near future will come back relatively clear and he won’t be out for too long.

However, that is no guarantee and it instead appears that Moore and co. face a little bit of a wait to see exactly what is going to happen in this instance.

