Darren Moore tipped to shuffle Sheffield Wednesday pack v Wimbledon

Sheffield Wednesday climbed themselves into the top six over the weekend as they beat Cheltenham Town 4-1 in Sky Bet League One.

The play-off fight in the third tier is certainly a tight looking one at the moment and every win counts, so Owls fans will be pleased that they got their latest fixture out of the way with minimum fuss in the end.

Up next, a clash with AFC Wimbledon who are in dire straits at the moment and so it is a game that the Owls will feel as though they can win, but they must do a professional job.

The likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could push to feature, then, after he featured positively against Cheltenham but, writing for Yorkshire Live, Owls correspondent Dom Howson has suggested that the player may still end up on the bench, with Saido Berahino potentially coming in for him:

“However, Mendez-Laing is not guaranteed to start next weekend. There is a strong possibility he will be replaced in attack by Berahino as Wednesday chase back-to-back home wins. Berahino is in good form and claimed a hat-trick the last time he started alongside top-scorer Gregory against Cambridge United. His extra work on the training ground and in the gymnasium has paid off.”

The Verdict

Time will ultimately tell as to what Moore wants to do with this call but it is positive at least that he has lots of different options at his disposal.

Getting team selection right is crucial at this stage, too, with so much riding on each result and Moore knows the expectancy will be that the Owls beat Wimbledon this weekend coming.

