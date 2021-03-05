Darren Moore throws support behind Sheffield Wednesday player following flashpoint v Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday were downed by local rivals Rotherham United at Hillsborough on Wednesday night despite the Millers having just 10 players on the field for the last 30 minutes.

It was a bit of a surprise indeed and it was a real sucker punch that the visitors hit the Owls with, with Freddie Ladapo’s stoppage time winner putting a big dent in Wednesday’s survival hopes.

The defeat was also Darren Moore’s first game in charge of the Owls, having just moved from Doncaster Rovers on Monday.

And as speculated, Moore switched Wednesday’s system from a 3-5-2- to his favourited 4-2-3-1, with Barry Bannan playing in advance of Sam Hutchinson and Liam Shaw in the ’10’ role.

That was a position that could have been filled by Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown, who made his first start since September against Luton Town on Saturday and had a good showing by all accounts.

He was left out of Moore’s first starting 11 though but was introduced with 10 minutes go against his former team, with his objective to try and unlock a stubborn opposition defence.

In the end though he ended up hindering his team completely – his stoppage time corner ended up hitting the first Rotherham defender and their counter attack ended with them scoring the winning goal.

Lots of Wednesday fans were very critical of Brown following that mistake but Moore has thrown all his support behind the 24-year-old following the flashpoint.

“We know Izzy has fantastic ability, he didn’t get the right contact on the ball from the corner, but he’s fine,” Moore said in his pre-Reading press conference, per Wednesday’s official Twitter account.

“I’ve said to him we move on now, there are a lot of games to go and he will play his part.

“He doesn’t have to apologise, it’s everyone in it together.”

The Verdict

It can be a real confidence knocker when something goes wrong in a big game for you, and Brown will have probably felt bad for his corner that led to the goal.

But it wasn’t just his fault – Wednesday could have defended the counter a lot better and it was a number of reasons in the end that led to Rotherham scoring their winning goal.

They could have also finished their chances better well before they got to the final minutes, so it’s good to see Moore absolving Brown of any blame for a simple error which could have happened to anyone.