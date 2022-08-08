Darren Moore talks about player blow for Sheffield Wednesday after MK Dons win

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed an injury update on Akin Famewo, with the manager speaking to Yorkshire Live about the player’s knock at the weekend.

The Owls manager has already signed eight players this window, including the addition of Akin Famewo from Norwich and Will Vaulks from Championship side Cardiff.

However, despite signing only this window for the club, they might have to find a replacement for the former of those two now. That’s because Famewo has suffered an injury now and might be out of action for the club.

Against MK Dons, the player featured for 29 minutes but then had to be substituted off after picking up an injury. Now, it means that the Owls may have to find another centre-back – and there is time to do in the window, with the club able to do deals until August 31.

This year, the Owls have already played some solid football so far this campaign, with a draw against Portsmouth and a win over MK Dons already, but the League One side will want to ensure they are well-equipped for a promotion push.

Having sealed a play-off spot last time around but not managed to get back into the Championship, Moore will want to ensure his side have the players and the depth to potentially avoid the play-offs entirely and get into the automatic promotion places. That could mean signing another defender, with Famewo potentially sidelined now. However, there has been no official diagnosis of the injury and the club will be hoping it is nothing serious for the former Norwich player.

Speaking about a potential transfer deal for Wednesday, Moore said after the Famewo injury: “We will have a look at that and will assess it accordingly. It is too early for me to say anything (on Famewo’s injury) because, usually when an injury occurs, we have got to let the injury have 48 hours to settle down. Once it settles down, then you can give more of a prognosis on it.”

The Verdict

Darren Moore signing Akin Famewo is a good bit of business, so it is a shame for the club to see him injured so soon into his Wednesday career.

He’s been a starting centre-back for the team already and would likely continue to be so if he was up to full fitness. However, with this injury, the club might need to add another option so that their ability in defence doesn’t drop off without Famewo in the side.

They have a few options to come in and play in the first-team whilst he is sidelined – Dom Iorfa if really needed could perhaps fill in at the centre-back role – but it would be good for Moore to bring in another central option who can come in and be a direct swap for Famewo whilst the player is injured.

If the boss can do some more good transfer business, then it could continue to make them strong promotion contenders this season in League One.