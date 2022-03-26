Darren Moore speaks out on Sheffield Wednesday boost for Cheltenham clash after international decision

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has confirmed he will have Bailey Peacock-Farrell available to face Cheltenham, despite the goalkeeper being called up for international duty.

The Owls have previously had to do without the on-loan Burnley shot-stopper during international breaks this season, when he has been called up to play for Northern Ireland.

That looked as though it would be the case again on Saturday, when Moore’s side host Cheltenham at Hillsborough, with Peacock-Farrell having been included in Northern Ireland’s squad once more.

However, the 25-year-old did not feature for Northern Ireland in their 3-1 friendly win over Luxembourg on Friday, with Conor Hazard and Luke Southwood instead being given opportunities to impress between the posts.

Now, in the wake of that decision, Moore has revealed that he will indeed have his first choice goalkeeper available for Saturday’s game.

Providing an update on Peacock-Farrell’s situation, the Owls boss told The Sheffield Star: “I spoke in the week to Ian Baraclough [Northern Ireland manager] about the situation.

“They have got things they want to try out at international level. It is great that we have got Bailey available for the game.

“We are really pleased to have him available and we are grateful to Northern Ireland that they are trying out different things and it is great news he is available for us.”

Sheffield Wednesday go into that clash with Cheltenham seventh in the League One table, one point adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

This is certainly a big boost for Wednesday going into this game.

Peacock-Farrell has been a strong option for the Owls between the posts this season, having made that number one spot his since arriving from Burnley.

As a result, it will be a positive for them to be able to rely on his presence for this game, while it makes sense for Northern Ireland to try things out in friendlies such as these, that will ultimately not matter for anything.

Indeed, this is yet another key game for Wednesday as they look to break into the top six in League One, so this decision by Northern Ireland could prove vital in that promotion race.