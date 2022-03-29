Darren Moore speaks out on Saido Berahino at Sheffield Wednesday

Saido Berahino has found his feet again at Sheffield Wednesday and after a campaign filled with goals and superb showings, he has now been rewarded with a return for his country too – and Darren Moore has told The Star he is ‘continuing to make progress’ with the club.

The Owls have been battling for a promotion back to the Championship for most of the campaign and they remain in with a chance now at the business end of the season, with the club currently sat in sixth in the League One table.

There have been plenty of players that have shone and stood out at Hillsborough this year – Barry Bannan is one name that keeps cropping up – and one such player is Saido Berahino, who has been revitalised with Wednesday. The 28-year-old was in Belgium last season and was struggling to even feature, never mind start games there.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sheffield Wednesday players born in?

1 of 20 1) Jaden Brown Lewisham Huddersfield Sheffield Exeter

He’s since found his way back to England and to the Owls and it is in the third tier where he has begun to thrive again. He has only made nine League One starts so far this campaign but has 23 appearances in total and has bagged six goals and two assists along the way – with a superb average of 0.71 goals or assists per 90 to boot.

This kind of form – and prowess in front of goal – has led to attention from elsewhere now too and with the forward beginning to find his feet again, he has now been called back up to his national team of Burundi. It shows how far Berahino has come – and Darren Moore has been equally impressed and pleased for the striker, telling The Star that he is ‘really pleased’ with the player.

Moore said: “When he arrived we realised that he’d probably lost a bit of the power and speed and tempo that he needed for his game. So we’ve been doing some incredible work with him, and credit to him for putting that work in.

“It’s work that not everybody will see, and he’s getting his just rewards for it. And for him to get an international call-up is great for him – we’re really pleased.

“It’s a shame that he was missing for us this weekend, but his call-up shows that he’s continuing to make progress.”

The Verdict

Saido Berahino is seemingly back at a club that he belongs at – and you would have to think the Owls will be tying him down to a longer deal in the summer window.

The forward has only joined Wednesday until the end of the season on a short-term deal but based on his showings at Hillsborough so far, it definitely wouldn’t be a surprise to see him kept on for longer. He’s floated round different leagues in recent years and it’s become obvious that Belgium just wasn’t right for him.

Back in England under Darren Moore, he has begun to find that kind of form in front of goal that everybody once raved about. He has been key in helping the side claim some big results this season and could really help them get that promotion that they truly desire.

If they do go up to the Championship, then Berahino will be even more determined to stay on and make his mark – and prove that he is back and ready to do even more damage in the EFL.