Darren Moore speaks out on Lewis Wing’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Lewis Wing’s future at the club is in doubt following latest snub from boss Darren Moore.

Wing, 26 has struggled to break into the Wednesday side since joining the club on loan in the Summer.

The playmaker has been unable to recapture the form he displayed during his time with Rotherham.

The Middlesbrough loanee has only found the back of the net once for Moore’s side, a goal in the EFL Trophy against Mansfield Town.

Wing has been given opportunities in the side, appearing in 18 league games this season, but he has looked off the pace and lacking confidence.

“In terms of his desire and attitude for us, he [Wing] has been superb. If anything, Lewis is probably trying too hard. He wants to get into advanced positions and score goals,” said Moore, via Yorkshire Live.

“He has scored goals in previous seasons and he has been wanting to showcase that here at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I have said to him that he is trying too hard and when he is getting into those advanced positions he is getting a little uptight. It is only because he wants it so badly.

“I have told him to keep on going. We have seen him hit rasping shots in training and what he wants to do is do it on a stage in front of everybody.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has Des Walker played in the Premier League? Yes No

However, despite Moore’s words of encouragement, the player has been left out of the last two matchday squads. While Moore has insisted that Wing has a place in the side, the competition in midfield might be too much for him.

The likes of Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and George Byers are all currently ahead of Wing in the pecking order.

Dennis Adeniran’s hamstring injury has opened the door slightly for him to work his way back into the squad, but it is hard to see how Wing gets back playing for the Owls anytime soon again.

Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-2 to Oxford United last weekend, which kept the side eighth in the League One table. It has widened the gap between the two sides to six points, with Oxford occupying the last play-off place.

Wednesday next face ninth place Ipswich Town on January 29.

The Verdict

It doesn’t look like Wing is going to make his way back into the side anytime soon. With only the league left to focus on, there aren’t any unimportant games left he could be given a runout for.

The play-off battle is so close that Wednesday can’t afford to wait around for someone to find their form again.

Perhaps time on the bench will help Wing find focus again. All it might take is one good cameo off the bench for him to regain his confidence.

But, for now, it’s unlikely he will be starting any games for the side, despite Moore’s insistence that Wing is in his plans.