Darren Moore has thanked the Sheffield Wednesday fans for the support they gave him during his time in charge at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore leaves Sheffield Wednesday

The 49-year-old took charge of Wednesday in 2021, when they were dropping to League One, and the side lost in the play-offs during his first full season in charge in the third tier.

However, they went one better last season, by winning the play-offs after a historic comeback against Peterborough, before a 123rd minute effort from Josh Windass won the final against Barnsley at Wembley.

This came after Wednesday managed 96 points in the league, yet the remarkable total wasn’t enough for automatic promotion.

Despite that, it was announced on Monday evening that Moore was moving on, with the club describing his exit as a mutual one after talks with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

What has Darren Moore said?

Speaking to the club’s media, Moore sent a message following his departure, as he reflected on the positive times during his reign at Hillsborough.

“I would like to take this time to acknowledge the chairman, Mr Chansiri, for giving me the opportunity to manage this great football club in Sheffield Wednesday, it’s been a journey in every sense.

“Both the chairman and myself have been determined to get this club back into the Championship. I’m delighted this has been achieved, and I hope the football club continues to develop and will soon fulfil the dream of mine, which was to take them back to the Premier League where they belong.

“I would like to thank all the players, past and present, that I have had the joy of working with over my time here. For the many hours spent on the training ground and in the classroom, I thank you all. The staff who have worked so hard day in, day out, I thank you for your commitment and help throughout my campaign.

“Now to the loyal fantastic fans, all you Wednesdayites, I want to thank you personally and from the bottom of my heart. With all your support and passion we have created history this season and achieved our goal of promotion.

“This was most apparent during the second leg of the play-offs at Hillsborough when so many people around the country thought it wasn’t possible, we rallied together to achieve the impossible. Also the scenes I witnessed from the technical area at Wembley, especially for the winning goal, will be images I will never forget.

“Onwards and upwards to you all at SWFC and please stay together as one. WAWAW.”

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

This news came as a huge shock, and it means Chansiri has a big decision to make ahead of the new season, and it will be interesting to see who he opts to go with.

As for Moore, this is a classy statement from the former West Brom chief, and he deserves plenty of credit for how he has handled himself during his time at Hillsborough, where there is always a lot of expectancy.

All Wednesday fans will wish him well moving forward, and he certainly ended his time on a high with the dramatic play-off victory.