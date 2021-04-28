Darren Moore speaks out ahead of crucial period for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has thanked everyone for the support they’ve shown him as he recovers from pneumonia, which came as a result of contracting COVID-19.

The former Doncaster chief was only named as the Owls chief in March, but he hasn’t been on the touchline for recent games, with assistant Jamie Smith taking charge on matchday.

Moore is still having an impact though, and after showing his appreciation to all who have helped him, the 47-year-old explained how his only focus is on Saturday’s crucial game against Nottingham Forest when speaking to the club’s official site.

“I would like to say a big, big thank you for the unbelievable support I have received. I have been overwhelmed and touched by the love. I want to be there at the heart of it, but I have to rest. In my absence, the staff have been more than efficient and will continue to be so.

“We are not looking at two games, just Saturday as we have to see these games as isolated situations. There is nothing we can do about what happens anywhere else, we have to maintain focus on Nottingham Forest and what this game entails.”

Wednesday know they need to better Derby’s result this weekend to stand a chance of leapfrogging the Rams when they meet on the final day.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s great to see that Moore is improving, even if he won’t be able to make the dugout for the Forest clash.

He is still clearly involved with everything that’s going on, and he will be getting messages across to his staff for what they need to do to prepare for the game.

Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks, it will be great to see Moore leading Wednesday next season after his tough start.

