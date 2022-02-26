Darren Moore speaks on future Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley deal

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has suggested that bringing Burnley loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell back next season “could be a possibility”.

Peacock-Farrell has been hugely impressive since joining on loan for the Clarets in the summer.

His performances have helped Moore’s men build up a head of steam recently and the 25-year-old looks set to be a key figure as we head toward the business end of the season with the Owls chasing promotion.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday boss labelled the former Leeds United shot-stopper as “absolutely superb” but indicated that his future beyond the end of the season when his loan deal expires is unclear.

Pressed on whether Peacock-Farrell would be a Wednesday player next season, he said: “It is hard to say.

“We are focused on the here and now. We don’t look too far. Who knows for next season.

“Bailey is here on loan so he is not officially our player. Who knows for next season as part of his further development, that could be a possibility.”

“No, not really,” Moore added when asked if he’d spoken to Burnley about his progress. “I would imagine both clubs would want him to keep on going the way he is doing with that consistency.

“There is a lot of football to be played and nothing is decided now. It is about keeping that consistency and run of games going and making sure he stays focused.”

Peacock-Farrell still has more than two years left on his deal with the Clarets but is behind Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey in the pecking order at Turf Moor at the moment.

Hennessey turned 35 in January but he is contracted with Burnley until 2023, with the option of a further year.

The Verdict

Whether or not Wednesday secure promotion back to the Championship, re-signing Peacock-Farrell for next season should be high on their list of priorities for the summer.

He’s brought stability in goal that they’ve been lacking in recent seasons and it’s a shame from an Owls perspective that Moore hasn’t tried to put an agreement in place already.

You can see why, however. It’s not just that the promotion push has his full attention but also that going up is likely to mean that the Clarets are much more likely to send the 25-year-old back on loan to Wednesday.

Assuming he goes out on loan again, Burnley will surely want to see him tested at Championship level and that will likely hold the key to having him at Hillsborough in 2022/23.