Darren Moore sheds light on fierce competition at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have made an impressive start to life in League One and manager Darren Moore has built a squad capable of pushing for promotion.

The Owls are sitting pretty in fourth place with ten points from five matches where they have conceded just once, an unfortunate Dennis Adeniran own goal in their 1-0 defeat to Morecambe last time out in the league.

With the menacing squad now put together, the Owls having quality replacements in every position and should be able to cope with any injury problems they suffer in the remaining 41 games. Competition for places is healthy amongst the group.

Speaking to YorkshireLive, Darren Moore explained about the competition for places at Hillsborough.

Moore said: “Everybody has got a job to do. We want the competition here.

“We felt that at Rotherham (the side’s penultimate match before the international break) when we made five changes that they were there to step in and do a job and that is the message to the players. When they are called upon, they are expected to step in and perform.”

Saido Berahino was the headline addition in the final knockings of the window, the former Premier League goal-getter will be vying for a starting place with Callum Paterson, Lee Gregory and Florian Kamberi when Wednesday travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The Verdict

The loss at Morecambe should not take any gloss off of the impressive start Moore’s men have made in the third tier.

Barry Bannan has looked imperious in central midfield and with the layers of quality in their ranks, Owls supporters will be confident of the club at least achieving a top six finish.

It will be key for Moore to strike the right balance off the pitch and ensure that the fringe players, who are still of a high standard for League One, do not become frustrated by a lack of playing time.

All parties need to be pulling in the right direction to earn promotion and with the squad at his disposal, Moore has no excuses.

