Darren Moore shares update on Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that the club have yet to make a final decision regarding whether to sign Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on a free transfer.

The winger has been without a club since being released by Middlesbrough earlier this year and was invited by Moore to participate in training earlier this month.

Mendez-Laing was recently handed the opportunity to showcase his talent in an in-house game as he featured alongside long-term absentee Josh Windass.

Both players emerged unscathed from this fixture.

However, whilst Windass is set to make his return to Wednesday’s squad for tomorrow’s clash with Accrington Stanley, Mendez-Laing has yet to earn a contract at Hillsborough.

Certainly no stranger to life in the third-tier, the 29-year-old has played 158 games at this level.

Making reference to Mendez-Laing, Moore has admitted that although he was impressed by the former Middlesbrough man’s performance in the club’s in-house game, he has yet to reach a decision regarding whether to offer the winger a contract.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Accrington about Mendez-Laing, the Owls boss said: “We had a friendly in-house game.

“The purpose of it was for Josh [Windass] and some of the younger players to get a game.

“It was just a run-out.

“Mendez-Laing featured in that game.

“He came through unscathed.

“He wanted to play in the game.

“He looked really good.

“No decision has been made on him.”

The Verdict

It is somewhat of a surprise that Wednesday have yet to make a decision regarding Mendez-Laing’s future as he has now been at the club for several weeks.

Providing that the winger continues to impress, there is no reason why the Owls shouldn’t offer him a deal as he has illustrated in the past that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

During his career to date, Mendez-Laing has managed to find the back of the net on 22 occasions in the third-tier whilst he has also chipped in with 23 assists.

If Mendez-Laing joins the Owls and goes on to make a positive impression for the club in this division, he will become an instant hit with the club’s supporters who will be desperate to see their side launch a push for promotion next year.