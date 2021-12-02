Darren Moore shares update on Sheffield Wednesday duo ahead of upcoming Portsmouth clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Dennis Adeniran and Marvin Johnson are both making excellent progress from their respective hamstring issues.

This particular duo have missed the club’s last three league games as a result of their injuries.

In the absence of Adeniran and Johnson, Wednesday have managed to show some signs of promise in the third-tier in recent weeks.

The Owls backed up their 3-2 victory over Accrington Stanley by beating Milton Keynes Dons at Hillsborough.

Wednesday then picked up a point in their showdown with Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Having been knocked out of the EFL Trophy by Hartlepool United yesterday, the Owls will now be looking to get back to winning ways when they head to Fratton Park next week to face Portsmouth.

Moore’s side will need to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result in this fixture as Pompey have won five of their last six league games.

Making reference to Adeniran and Johnson, Moore has revealed that both players are making progress in their rehabilitation from injury.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the duo, Moore said: “We hope over the next six days to have two or three players back.

“They will be welcome additions.

“They are making wonderful progress.

Quiz: Did these 25 Sheffield Wednesday transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Sheffield Wednesday sell Lucas Joao to Reading in 2019? Yes No

“They will get some good work in over the next six days.

“What we want is to get some good work into them.

“Once they are handed over to the coaching staff, then we can put some volume into them but we certainly hope to have two or three players back.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Johnson and Adeniran have both managed to produce positive performances for Wednesday in the third-tier this season.

Johnson’s versatility has led to him featuring in several different positions for the Owls whilst Adeniran has managed to score three goals in 15 league appearances and is currently a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 at this level.

Providing that both players are able to make further progress in terms of their fitness in the coming days, they may be included in the club’s match-day squad for next Tuesday’s showdown with Portsmouth.

By picking up a positive result on their travels, the Owls could potentially use the confidence gained from this meeting to push on in League One over the Christmas period.