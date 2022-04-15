Darren Moore shares update on Sheffield Wednesday duo ahead of MK Dons clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that whilst Lewis Gibson will not be available for selection tomorrow, Dennis Adeniran does has a chance of featuring against Milton Keynes Dons.

Both players have missed a considerable chunk of action this season due to injury.

Gibson has recently been struggling with a muscular injury which has kept him out of the last four games.

Before picking up this issue, the Everton loanee played in the club’s clashes with Doncaster Rovers, Charlton Athletic, Burton Albion and Cambridge United.

As for Adeniran, the midfielder has not played for Wednesday since suffering a hamstring injury in January.

The Owls will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One this weekend after recently being forced to settle for a draw in their showdown with Bolton Wanderers.

Currently fighting for a place in the play-offs, Wednesday know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result at Stadium MK as Liam Manning’s side have won eight of their last 10 league games.

Ahead of this fixture, Moore has shared an update on Gibson and Adeniran.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Wednesday’s official Twitter account) about this duo, Moore said: “For tomorrow, Lewis Gibson is a no but Dennis is 50-50.

“It’s whether we feel it is the right game to put him in.”

The Verdict

Whereas Wednesday would have been hoping to call upon the services of both of these players tomorrow, they will still be encouraged by the fact that Gibson is making progress in terms of his recovery.

In the five appearances that he has made in League One this season, the defender has averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72.

Adeniran meanwhile has provided four direct goal contributions in 23 appearances during the current campaign and will be keen to add to this tally between now and the end of the term.

With Moore admitting that a decision will be made regarding whether tomorrow’s clash is the right game to reintroduce Adeniran, Wednesday fans may have to wait until Tuesday’s showdown with Crewe Alexandra to see the midfielder in action for their side.