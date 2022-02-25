Darren Moore shares Sheffield Wednesday team news update ahead of Charlton clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has shared a mixed team news update ahead of his side’s clash with Charlton Athletic tomorrow.

Whereas Moore has confirmed that Sam Hutchinson, Lewis Gibson and Chey Dunkley have all participated in training, Lee Gregory will not be available for selection on Saturday.

Gregory has been forced to watch from the sidelines in recent weeks due to an issue with his foot.

Before sustaining this injury, Gregory managed to score eight goals in League One for his side whilst he also chipped in with five assists.

Moore has also revealed that Dominic Iorfa has emerged unscathed after featuring for the club’s Under-23 side in their meeting with Crewe Alexandra earlier this week.

Currently eighth in the League One standings, the Owls will be looking to back up their recent triumph over Doncaster Rovers by defeating Charlton at Hillsborough.

Wednesday could potentially climb into the play-off places if they seal all three points in this particular showdown.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with the Addicks, Moore has shared a team news update.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Sheffield Wednesday’s official Twitter account), Moore said: “Sam Hutchinson has trained, Lewis Gibson has had another week, Dom Iorfa has come through a 23s game and Chey [Dunkley] is back training with the squad.”

Making reference to Gregory, Moore added: “We feel Lee (Gregory) needs a little more time, he’s not far away but won’t be available tomorrow.”

The Verdict

Whilst Wednesday’s fans will be disappointed to learn that Gregory is still not ready to make his return to action, Hutchinson, Iorfa, Dunkley and Gibson could all provide the club with a boost heading into their upcoming fixtures.

The Owls have had to deploy Liam Palmer at centre-back for the majority of the current campaign whilst Marvin Johnson has also been utilised in this particular position due to the ongoing injury issues that the club have had to deal with.

Providing that Hutchinson, Iorfa, Dunkley and Gibson are all able to maintain their fitness between now and the end of the campaign, they could go on to play a significant role in the club’s push for a play-off place.

As for Gregory, Moore may find it beneficial to ease the forward back into the fold when he is fit enough to feature as this approach will minimise the risk of another injury setback.