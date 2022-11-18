Darren Moore shares mixed Sheffield Wednesday injury update

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that George Byers is unlikely to feature against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, whilst he also provided updates on Dennis Adeniran and Akin Famewo.

Midfielder Byers had enjoyed a fine start to the campaign but the past two months have been disrupted by different issues that have restricted his game time.

Meanwhile, Adeniran hasn’t played since August because of a knee issue, whilst a muscle problem has prevented Famewo from turning out for the Owls since the second game of the season.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Moore provided the latest on the trio ahead of the visit of Shrewsbury.

“Akin has looked good in training and we will probably have a game for him next week. He’s a good ten days in now and we are pleased with him.

“Dennis is a little further away, we know about Ben. With George Byers, we are unlikely to risk him this week. He’s not quite completed the work we wanted him to, his injury was a contact one and we would like it to settle down.”

The verdict

This is a slight concern about Byers as we all know how good he can be at this level and even though the Owls have an excellent squad, he does add more quality to the side.

Of course, it doesn’t sound too serious but Wednesday are right to be patient and let him recover in his own time.

Similarly, Famewo and particularly Adeniran will be welcome additions when they return but the positive thing is that Moore isn’t desperate for these players to return as the team is in good shape and picking up results right now.

