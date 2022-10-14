Darren Moore shares mixed Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of Cambridge clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that Dominic Iorfa has picked up a knock ahead of the game against Cambridge, although Mallik Wilks and George Byers are back in contention.

The Owls are third in the League One table after a good start to the season and they will hope to build on that when they take on the U’s away from home on Saturday.

And, speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Moore gave a mixed injury update as he confirmed Iorfa’s small setback.

“We are all right. We picked up a little bit of knock in training this week with Dominic Iorfa and we will have to assess it really. It’s nothing too serious, but it has left him a little bit sore. He will probably be the one behind the scenes, apart from the usual suspects of Dennis (Adeniran) and Akin (Famewo).

“I think everyone else is relatively ok. Mallik (Wilks) and George (Byers) are back in training, but Reece will be a little bit longer.”

Having Byers and Wilks back will be a boost for Wednesday, with the latter having scored three goals in nine games so far this season from midfield.

The verdict

Of course, Moore would obviously want a fully fit squad, so it’s not ideal that Iorfa and James will be missing, along with with Adeniran and Famewo who have been out for a while.

Nevertheless, the Owls squad is very good and it’s not like Moore is short on options, whilst having Byers and Wilks involved is a boost.

So, it will be interesting to see who is in the XI as Wednesday look to close the gap on the top two.

