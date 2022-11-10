Darren Moore shares injury update on Sheffield Wednesday man after defeat to Southampton

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sustained an Achilles injury during last night’s League Cup clash with Southampton and is now set to be assessed ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Accrington Stanley.

Dele-Bashiru had to be withdrawn in the closing stages of this aforementioned fixture as a result of this issue.

Before picking up an injury, the midfielder played a key role in Wednesday’s opening goal at St Mary’s Stadium.

The 21-year-old teed up Josh Windass who gave the Owls the lead by slotting an effort past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Southampton levelled proceedings on the stroke of half-time via a penalty from James Ward-Prowse.

Following the break, Theo Walcott went close to scoring on two occasions while his team-mate Stuart Armstrong was denied by the woodwork.

Penalties were needed to decide the fate of this fixture and it was Southampton who emerged victorious as they scored all six of their spot-kicks while Dominic Iorfa’s effort was saved by McCarthy.

After this clash, Moore shared an update on Dele-Bashiru.

Speaking to The Star about the midfielder, the Owls boss said: “Fizz had a sore Achilles, and Tyreeq [Bakinson] was a bit of fatigue.

“Fizz’s is something that we’ll look at over the next 24 hours, it was a soreness – and I think it’s just the texture of the pitch.

“We’ll assess him in the morning and see how he is.”

The Verdict

Wednesday will be hoping that Dele-Bashiru’s injury doesn’t turn out to be too serious as he could make a difference for them in their upcoming league matches.

The midfielder registered his eighth direct goal contribution in all competitions last night as he produced an encouraging display against Premier League opposition.

As well as setting up Windass’ goal, Dele-Bashiru also won two aerial duels and completed 23 passes as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.82.

By maintaining his consistency during the remainder of the campaign, Dele-Bashiru could potentially play a significant role in his side’s push for promotion in League One as he has shown this season that he is capable of delivering the goods at this level.

