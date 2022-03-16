Darren Moore shares injury update on Sheffield Wednesday duo following Accrington clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Lewis Gibson missed last night’s clash with Accrington Stanley after picking up a knock.

The Owls will discover the extent of the defender’s issue ahead of their upcoming clash with Gillingham.

Liam Palmer was handed the opportunity to showcase his ability at right wing-back against Accrington by Moore who also decided to call upon the services of Dominic Iorfa and Callum Paterson at Hillsborough.

The defender was unfortunately unable to deliver an eye-catching performance in this fixture as he was substituted at half-time due to a calf injury.

Paterson opened the scoring for Wednesday following the break as he fired an effort past Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin.

The visitors managed to seal a point at Hillsborough in the closing stages of the game as Marvin Johnson diverted Ross Sykes’ header into his own goal.

Wednesday will be looking to get back to winning ways when they head to the MEMS Priestfield Stadium to face the Gills on Saturday.

Following his side’s latest display in League One, Moore shared an update on Gibson and Palmer.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about this duo, the Wednesday boss said: “Lewis (Gibson) picked up a knock so he was unavailable tonight.

“Hopefully in the next 24-48 hours we’ll find out what the extent of it is.

“We think maybe with him coming back, after being out so long, you sometimes pick up niggles.

“I didn’t want to risk him tonight.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sheffield Wednesday players born in 1 of 20 1) Jaden Brown Lewisham Huddersfield Sheffield Exeter

“Liam Palmer picked up something in his calf I think tonight.

“So we’ll assess him too and see what the extent of that is too.

“Hopefully nothing too serious.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible stance to take regarding Gibson as he has already missed a considerable chunk of the season due to a separate injury and thus the Owls simply couldn’t afford to take a risk on him last night.

In the four most recent games that the defender has featured in, Wednesday have managed to pick up maximum points.

As for Palmer, the Owls will be keeping their fingers crossed that he will be able to return to action as soon as possible as he has been a key player for the club in League One this season.

The 30-year-old has made 35 appearances at this level during the current term and will be keen to help the Owls secure a place in the play-offs later this year.