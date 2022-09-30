Darren Moore shares George Byers update ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Port Vale

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that whilst George Byers is not set to feature in tomorrow’s clash with Port Vale, the midfielder could make his return to action in the club’s upcoming showdown with Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls are set to head to Home Park on October 4th to face the Pilgrims who are currently top of the League One standings.

Byers has missed Wednesday’s last two games in all competitions due to a foot injury.

Will Vaulks was selected to start against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend in the absence of Byers.

The Owls managed to secure a 3-1 victory over the Chairboys at Hillsborough.

As a result of this triumph, Wednesday are now within striking distance of the automatic promotion places in League One.

Moore’s side will be aiming to secure their fourth away league win of the season on Saturday when they head to Vale Park.

Ahead of this showdown, Moore has shared an update on Byers.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about the midfielder, the Wednesday boss said: “With George we feel that even though he is back in it, he’s not moving as fluently as he would wish.

“We will give more time to recover.

We will have a look at him for Plymouth.

“We are focused on tomorrow’s game.

“For George, it probably comes too soon.”

The Verdict

Although Wednesday would have been hoping to call upon the services of Byers in Saturday’s meeting with Vale, they will be boosted by the news that the midfielder could play a part in their clash with Plymouth.

The Owls will be determined to send out a signal of intent to the rest of League One by defeating Argyle in this upcoming fixture.

Byers will certainly be confident in his ability to deliver the goods when he is fit enough to feature again as he has made a promising start to the new term.

In the nine league appearances that he has made for the Owls, the midfielder has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions and is currently averaging a SofaScore match rating of 7.19 at this level.