Darren Moore shares details of his relationship with Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has reiterated that owner Dejphon Chansiri is ‘behind the club’ after revealing details about their working relationship.

After a process that lasted over two months and saw Neil Thompson take the reins as caretaker boss, the much-maligned Thai businessman decided to approach Doncaster Rovers for Moore, and he became the new Owls boss at the start of March.

A poor start saw Moore lead the club to three straight losses – including against local rivals and fellow relegation battlers Rotherham United – but things have started to look up, with wins coming over in-form sides Barnsley and Cardiff City – the latter being a 5-0 demolition job.

Moore though was not on the touchline for the Cardiff game as a positive COVID test means he has to stay away from the club until this coming Monday.

He was still watching on though from afar and revealed he was in contact with Chansiri post-match, and it seems like the two have a close relationship by all accounts.

“I spoke to the chairman after the (Cardiff) game. I speak to him every single week to catch up,” said Moore, per The Examiner.

“I have done that since joining the club. We speak regularly on the phone.

“He’s very much with the team and behind the club.”

The Verdict

For many reasons, Chansiri isn’t a very popular figure with large sections of the Wednesday support.

He has put quite a bit of money into a loss-making business though and it’s true that results haven’t exactly gone great for most of his time at the club, but according to Moore it looks like he still cares.

Bringing Moore to Hillsborough may be Chansiri’s best decision for a while and if the great escape is completed and the club remain in the Championship for another season, perhaps the perception of Chansiri from the fans may just improve a little bit…