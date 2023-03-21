Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has warned Barnsley that the Owls "have come a million miles" since their 2-0 defeat to Tuesday's hosts back in September.

Wednesday will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in League One to 24 games and move one step closer to promotion to the Championship when they head to Oakwell this evening.

But Barnsley are one of few teams to have beaten the Owls this season, having done so courtesy of goals from Devante Cole and James Norwood, and arrive in outstanding form themselves.

Michael Duff's side are unbeaten in 11, including nine victories, which has moved them to within eight points of the top two and nine points short of Wednesday ahead of tonight's game.

Moore admits his side were not at their usual level when the two sides met at Hillsborough in the autumn but, speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he had a warning for the Oakwell outfit.

He said: "We will bring energy to Oakwell, travelling up with just short of 5,000 (fans) and add a few more on the gate. It bodes well for a wonderful game and I hope it's a better outing than at the start of the season. We just didn't perform.

"It was the one game where I have no complaints this season. I didn't think we played well at all and it wasn't us. I'd like to think there will be more impetus from the players in this game.

"When I look at us then to now, we have come a million miles in terms of how we play, our endeavour and attitude. Both teams are in the ascendancy, great form and meeting relatively late in the season.

"The players deserve immense praise for their mindset and mentality. Credit to them for their focus and endeavour and supporting each other on this run of games and the consistency they have shown over the season. It's not an easy feat."

With Plymouth Argyle facing Accrington Stanley as well tonight, anything less than a victory could see the Owls knocked off top spot.

Moore's side do have two games in hand over the Pilgrims but they will be desperate to hold on to their place at the League One summit.

The Verdict

Tonight's game looks set to be an enthralling contest.

Both sides are oozing with confidence courtesy of their respective unbeaten runs and will feel as though this can be the season they return to the Championship.

Moore is right, though, Wednesday look a different animal now than they did back in September. They have really hit their straps over the past few months and are a force to be reckoned with.

They will know just how tough the Tykes will be, however, as Duff's side are much improved since their win at Hillsborough as well.

You'd imagine the rest of the clubs in the League One promotion race will be keeping a close eye on Oakwell this evening.