Darren Moore sends Sheffield Wednesday transfer message after recent speculation

Darren Moore insists that there’s no movement at the moment on potential outgoings, although he hinted that could change.

The Owls have had a productive transfer window so far, with the likes of Michael Ihiekwe, Will Vaulks and Michael Smith just some of the new faces through the door.

Despite that, Moore could still be on the lookout for new recruits, whilst exits are inevitable as the boss tries to work with a balanced squad.

And, Moore gave an update on potential outgoings when speaking to the club’s media, as he confirmed nothing is imminent.

“There are no bids on the table for any of our players but I’m fully aware that 24 hours is a long time in football! We’ve not had a bid for Sylla Sow, he’s been training with us. So as things stand, we have had no official offer for him.

“Both Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin have had interest from other clubs, we’ve declined those loan offers so far so I can have a look at them as part of the first team and they’ve seen the benefits of that.”

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

This is an interesting update from Moore, although, as he points out, things can change very quickly in football.

You would expect the three players he mentions to leave at some point, and the reality is that there will need to be outgoings to ensure the squad is balanced moving forward.

Crucially though, Wednesday’s positive window so far means they aren’t in a desperate situation and Moore’s focus now will be on the big opening game against Portsmouth later on.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.