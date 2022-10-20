Darren Moore sends reassuring message over Sheffield Wednesday talent

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has called for patience with Alex Mighten as the versatile attacker looks to make his mark in the first-team.

The 20-year-old joined the Owls on loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer window and his arrival was seen as a coup, with Mighten highly-rated at the City Ground and he has also represented England at various youth levels.

However, it’s been a tough start for the player at Hillsborough, as he has failed to establish himself in the first XI and hasn’t always impressed with the chances that have come his way.

So, the midweek Papa John’s Trophy victory over Leicester’s U21 side was a welcome 90 minute run-out for Mighten and Moore told Yorkshire Live how it will benefit the youngster who still needs time.

“What you have to remember with Alex is he has always been an impact player coming on the pitch and we want him here to play and start games. He unlocks defences when people are sitting deep. He has got the ability to go past people, which is really important.

“He can feel pleased with his 90 minutes. It builds up his cardiovascular system and his body to recover over 90 minutes.”

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The verdict

This is a sensible message from Moore as he is taking the pressure off Mighten and giving him the support that he will need.

There’s no doubt he hasn’t lived up to expectations just yet but there is still a lot of football to be played this season and he has the ability to contribute down the line.

Pleasingly for Moore, the others in the squad are stepping up, so he can afford to be patient with Mighten who will hope to improve over the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.