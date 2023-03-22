Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has congratulated Michael Duff and Barnsley after their South Yorkshire derby victory at Oakwell last night but suggested the Owls' 4-2 loss was "self-inflicted".

Wednesday arrived on a record 23-game unbeaten run but found themselves two goals down inside the opening 15 minutes as Devante Cole and James Norwood struck for the hosts.

Moore's side wrestled back some control and pulled level through Lee Gregory, who scored in either half, but Barnsley were not done.

Max Watters restored their lead seven minutes from time and then Liam Kitching added the fourth deep in stoppage time to send Oakwell wild.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield after the game, Moore was quick to credit Duff and his side but suggested it was a "self-inflicted" defeat from a Wednesday perspective.

He said: "I don’t want to take anything away from Barnsley, and well done Michael Duff and his team tonight. Credit to them. But from our point of view, it’s self-inflicted the goals given away today.

"That's what we felt today. We look back and we kick ourselves because that's uncharacteristic of us, in terms of the goals. We've been mean defensively and up top we always feel we score goals.

"We've showcased that this season but tonight, in terms of the game, for whatever reason, we've just given that away really."

Moore added: "Apart from the first 20 minutes, probably for 60/70 minutes we were really in the game. We came back against them and had momentum. I didn't see their goal coming, I'm going to be honest with you, in the manner that it did come but it did.

"Even then, throughout the game we felt confident to still get something out of the game so to not get something out of the game is disappointing but as I said, we've got to move on.

"If you'd have said to me that we were scoring two goals tonight, I would've almost said that means it's three points to the Wednesday but it's not and we lost the game.

"But again, we've got to dust ourselves down, there's a lot of football to be played and we've got to get ready for Sunday."

Wednesday are on the road again this weekend as they head down to the New Lawn Stadium to face relegation strugglers Forest Green Rovers.

The Verdict

As competitive as things were on the pitch, both Moore and Duff have shown plenty of respect in their post-match interviews.

It was a fantastic contest but the Wednesday boss is right that some uncharacteristic mistakes invited Barnsley back into the game after Gregory's goals had pulled them back level.

The Owls are still in the driving seat in the race for promotion. They may have lost top spot due to Plymouth Argyle's victory but they have two games in hand over the Pilgrims and will play twice before their next game.

The table could look very different when Argyle next take to the pitch.