Darren Moore sends message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters ahead of crucial Portsmouth clash

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has urged the club’s fans to sing their hearts out at Hillsborough in tomorrow’s clash with Portsmouth.

Currently fourth in the League One standings, the Owls will book a place in the play-offs if they beat Pompey in this particular fixture.

Wednesday boosted their hopes of sealing a top-six finish earlier this week by producing an impressive comeback in the second-half of their clash with Fleetwood Town.

After goals from Callum Camps and Joe Garner gave the Cod Army the lead, Lee Gregory levelled proceedings by scoring his second goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

The Wednesday forward then completed his hat-trick as his side secured a 3-2 victory on their travels.

Whereas Portsmouth have relatively little to play for due to the fact that they are not in contention for a play-off spot, the Owls cannot afford to underestimate their opponents as Danny Cowley’s side have won four of their last five league games.

Ahead of this showdown, Moore has sent a message to the fans who will be in attendance on Saturday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live), Moore said: “They will play a huge part for us tomorrow.

“They are like the 12th man.

“The support home and away has been excellent.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Sheffield Wednesday players born in 1 of 20 1) Jaden Brown Lewisham Huddersfield Sheffield Exeter

“They have been excellent with their support.

“It is great to hear there will be a full-house tomorrow.

“My thanks to them and my message is for them to sing their hearts out for the team.”

The Verdict

Moore’s comments regarding Wednesday’s support this season is spot-on as the club’s fans have backed their side in numbers despite their relegation from the Championship last year.

By creating a fantastic atmosphere at Hillsborough tomorrow, the Owls’ supporters could play a role in helping their side get over the line in terms of qualifying for the play-offs.

In order to have best the chance of sealing all three points in their meeting with Portsmouth, Wednesday will need the likes of Gregory and Barry Bannan to be firing on all cylinders.

Gregory has managed to find the back of the net on 15 occasions in the third-tier this season while Bannan has provided 21 direct goal contributions at this level for his side.