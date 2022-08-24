Darren Moore sends Hull transfer message and teases signing’s potential debut

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has thanked Hull City for their co-operation after completing the signing of Mallik Wilks.

The Owls had been linked with a move for the 23-year-old attacker throughout the summer but for a long while it seemed they were unable to agree a deal with Hull.

However, the League One side confirmed on Monday that Wilks had joined the club for an undisclosed fee – ending months of speculation.

Wilks was not deemed ready to feature in last night’s 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat of Rochdale but Moore reflected on his arrival and sent a message to the Tigers when speaking to the media after last night’s game.

He told Yorkshire Live: “We are really pleased. Well done for everyone here for working on the deal. We thank Hull City for their co-operation in doing the deal.

“He was somebody I wanted to bring here. He is someone I chased for some time and at a previous club.

“We are really pleased to welcome him to the football club and to have him here. He can blow off the cobwebs and hopefully play some good football here.

“He brings a wonderful excitement to the game. He is a flair player. He gives us another attacking dimension.

“Mallik is happy to play inside the pitch or outside of the pitch, which gives us another dimension when it comes to team shape and formation. I am pleased to have him on board.

“He is very powerful and works off the shoulders of defenders. You wouldn’t want to be the last man because he carries that threat.

“But also in one v one situations, he can go past people and create that overload. He brings an attacking flair to us and we are really pleased to have him on board.”

Wednesday host newly-promoted Forest Green Rovers at Hillsborough on Saturday and Moore has hinted that Wilks may be available to feature – depending on how he gets on in training over the next few days.

He said: “He trained yesterday. He has done some fitness work today. We will see how he is on Thursday and Friday and we will see where we are with him on Saturday.”

Though he’s found it hard to make an impact in the Championship in recent seasons, Wilks has been phenomenal in League One previously – scoring 19 times and providing eight assists as he helped Hull win promotion in 2020/21 while bagging 14 goals and 10 assists to help Doncaster Rovers reach the play-offs in 2018/19.

The Verdict

Wednesday’s pursuit of Wilks is one of those sagas that had dragged on across the summer so you can understand why Moore is so excited to have him at the club.

Whether Hull are really going to miss him remains to be seen but the Owls have added a player that has proven himself a goal threat and a creator at League One level.

He’s come up big for his sides previously, helping the Tigers win promotion and taking Doncaster to the play-offs, and Moore will hope to get that out of him this term.

Supporters should be excited about what he can offer in a Wednesday shirt this season while at just 23, he could be one for the future as well.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Adam Reach? Burnley Middlesbrough Sheffield United West Brom