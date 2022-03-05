Darren Moore sends his Sheffield Wednesday players a warning ahead of Lincoln City test

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore believes his side will be facing a Lincoln City outfit who are in a ‘false position’ when they meet today.

The Owls have found their form in League One, winning seven of their past eight games, whilst the Imps go into clash sitting in 18th position, just four points above the relegation zone and having suffered three consecutive defeats.

Therefore, many will see Wednesday as firm favourites for the clash. However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore warned that Michael Appleton’s side will pose a major threat as he claimed their performances have deserved more this season.

“They are a good team and are playing at home. They are in a bit of a false position in terms of where they are in the league and the players they have got and how they go about their business.

“I know this league and what is around the corner. You have to continue to perform and keep that consistency level.”

Despite their excellent recent run, Wednesday are just three points above seventh place as they battle to finish in the play-offs at least this season.

The verdict

This is a very sensible message from Moore as whilst his team will understandably be full of confidence, they can’t afford to get complacent.

As well as that, you could argue that he’s right about Lincoln. This is a side that finished in the play-offs last season and they still possess quality this season even if they lost a few key men in the summer.

So, it’s going to be a challenge for the Owls and if the recent high standards they’ve set slip then they could come unstuck.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.