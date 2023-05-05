Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore wouldn’t be drawn on whether Lee Gregory has picked up an injury ahead of the play-offs.

Is Lee Gregory injured?

This is the question that has been asked over and over again among the Owls supporters, as rumours surfaced online claiming that the striker had picked up a facial injury.

Whilst Wednesday have little to play for on the final day against Derby in terms of league position, Moore’s men will have their play-off semi-final first leg on May 18, so any injury now would make Gregory a doubt for the crucial games.

So, it was put to Moore at his press conference today whether the ex-Millwall man will be fit, but the boss didn’t give much away when speaking to the Sheffield Star, whilst he wouldn’t touch on the injury status of his squad.

“I don’t want to speak about injury updates. I just want to focus on the fit boys – all I want to do is focus on that, especially with the game coming up on Sunday. It’s the same for all of them going forward. We just want to keep focusing on the momentum of the boys and keep it going in the right direction.”

Gregory would be a big miss for Wednesday if he isn’t able to feature, as he has scored ten goals and registered four assists for the side this season. Plus, his ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play is also key to the way that Moore wants the team to play.

Moore will rest players on Sunday

Whilst Moore will want Wednesday to end the season on a high, the reality is that the Derby fixture really doesn’t mean much, so he will not be taking any risks with the players that may not be 100% fit.

His unwillingness to discuss Gregory will just further fuel the rumours that he is going to miss out, and it’s quite surprising that he has chosen not to update the fans, as they will know on Sunday if he does have any problem by if he makes the squad or not.

But, all connected to Wednesday will be hoping that he is fit for the play-offs later this month, as that’s the only thing that matters. And, Gregory is going to have a big role to play in those games, as he is an experienced, quality player at this level who will be desperate to be involved.