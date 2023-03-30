Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore didn’t want to give too much away when he was quizzed on the fitness of George Byers and Josh Windass.

Midfielder Byers has missed the past few weeks with injury, whilst forward Windass last featured in the 1-1 draw with Bolton almost two weeks ago. And, it’s fair to say the pair have been missed, with the draw at Cheltenham last night extending Wednesday’s winless run to four.

Whilst the Owls remain in a good position to win automatic promotion, that form has left fans concerned, and they’re desperate to have the duo back for the run-in. It had been confirmed in the last week that they were set for a fortnight out, but Moore crucially admitted they were still waiting for updates on the extent of the problems.

So, the Wednesday chief was asked about Byers and Windass again last night, but he didn’t provide much of an update when speaking to Yorkshire Live, other than to say Windass is closer to a return, even if it’s not imminent.

“They won't be back next week. More hopeful on Josh but not ready to speak more on that just yet.”

Therefore, Moore will have to do without the players for the game against Lincoln City at Hillsborough this weekend, whilst they would both seemingly be doubts for the Easter double header which sees Wednesday take on Oxford United and Accrington Stanley in the space of a few days.

Late goals from Aden Flint and Lee Gregory rescued a point for the Owls as they came from behind against the Robins last night, a result which leaves the side four points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town.

The verdict

Moore’s comments here are likely to worry many Wednesday fans, as he doesn’t want to give much away at all, but the tone indicates there’s not much good news on the injury front, particularly for Byers.

You just have to look at recent results to see how much the pair have been missed, and, in truth, that was always likely to be the case. That’s because both have proven themselves to be top players at this level, so it was going to be difficult to bring similar quality into the XI.

Nevertheless, that can’t be an excuse for Wednesday, as they still have enough ability to be getting better results than they have done recently. So, all focus is now on Lincoln, and they need three points to stay clear of an in-form Ipswich side.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.