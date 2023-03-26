Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore revealed he had no complaints with the result as his side were beaten 1-0 by Forest Green Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

The Owls saw a club-record unbeaten run come to an end against Barnsley last week, but they were expected to bounce back against Duncan Ferguson’s side, who are bottom of the table and set to suffer relegation.

However, things didn’t go to plan for Wednesday, as they were second best for large parts and deservedly fell behind to a first half effort from Jordan Garrick. After that, they lacked quality in the final third and rarely troubled the hosts, and, in truth, they were fortunate not to go two goals down at different times in the game.

The defeat leaves Moore’s men in second place, and they are just three points above Ipswich Town, who have real momentum right now having won six games on the bounce.

Therefore, it was a huge setback for the side, and Moore was frank with his assessment after the game, as he admitted Wednesday deserved to lose when speaking to reporter Rob Staton.

“Today we didn’t get a performance. We didn’t do enough with the ball. We weren’t clean enough on the ball. The small details were lacking in our game. Today was not good enough.”

Wednesday do have a chance to put this right quickly, as they face Cheltenham Town away from home in the week, which is their game in hand on leaders Plymouth. With Argyle ahead by two points, the Owls can move back to top of the league with a win against the Robins.

The verdict

This was a hugely disappointing performance from Wednesday, and it’s hard to understand why they were so poor. Even against Barnsley, when they did lose, there were positives to take, as they did look dangerous.

So, for the levels to drop so significantly is a real concern, particularly considering Forest Green’s struggles, and they hadn’t won for some time, but they thoroughly deserved the points today.

Moore’s assessment here is fair, but it’s also important to remain level-headed. Wednesday are still in a commanding position, and they do have a pretty favourable fixture list on the whole, which should help them. However, they can’t repeat performances like that if they want to take one of the automatic promotion spots.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.