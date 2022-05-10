Darren Moore sends a message to the Sheffield Wednesday supporters following play-off defeat

Despite their best efforts, Sheffield Wednesday failed to make it to the play-off finals after conceding a late goal to Sunderland yesterday.

Wednesday went into the second leg of the tie at a disadvantage after Sunderland won the first leg, but things looked up for the Owls in the 74th minute when Lee Gregory put his side 1-0 ahead.

However, the Black Cats ruined their hope in the 93rd minute when they scored an equaliser putting them 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

There is no doubt a lot of disappointment around Hillsborough at the moment but Owls boss Darren Moore has thanked the fans for their support as he told the club’s Official Media: “I would like to thank every single one of them because their support has been unbelievable throughout the season.

“Tonight they created such an amazing atmosphere but we just couldn’t get over the line. There was very little between the two teams over 180 minutes of football and Sunderland have taken it by the finest of margins.

“When we scored, the atmosphere was out of this world. We are privileged to have a support of this level. This season has been all about the here and now and it’s come to the end of the road.

“Our season ends here and now we regroup, refocus and plan for next season.”

Moore also reflected on his side’s campaign as he said: “We amassed 85 points, over 20 players scoring goals, finishing in fourth position, we have things to build on.

“We have a very disappointed and quiet dressing room right now as you would expect.

“I’ve spoken to them but I don’t think my words will penetrate because their minds will still be on this game.

“From the campaign as a whole, there are a lot of positive but obviously right now it doesn’t feel like that because we have come to the end of the road.

“We will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down, regroup and go again.”

The Verdict:

The disappointment inside the Wednesday dressing room will no doubt stick around with the players for a few days after coming so close, especially looking as though they were going to take the game to extra time.

However, as Moore points out, the Owls have done well this season and had contribution to their success from a range of players on the field.

They are now facing their second season in League One so will looking to build upon what they did this season and be able to achieve promotion possibly automatically next season.

However, there is no doubt the fans will stick behind Darren Moore and the team as they prepare for next season.