Darren Moore rules Sheffield Wednesday ace out of Gillingham clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said it’s unlikely Sam Hutchinson will feature this weekend for the club against Gillingham in Sky Bet League One.

The Owls are on a good unbeaten run at the moment across all competitions and will be eager to keep that going when they take on the Gills this weekend.

Certainly, they’ll feel as though they can get a result against the Kent-based side but there does seem a chance that they will have to do it without Hutchinson.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday boss Moore said of the player’s fitness and availability for the weekend:

“Probably not. We have got him back in training but things ain’t settling down at the moment. We will keep trying.”

The Verdict

Sam Hutchinson started the season as a key member of the first-team line-up but fitness issues and an injury have kept him sidelined since early October.

There’s a good case to suggest that once he is back up to speed he’ll be involved regularly once more but after around a month out it makes sense not to rush him fitness-wise.

That appears to be the stance that Moore is taking at the moment, then, and the Owls will be looking to get a result without him against the Gills.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What year did Roland Nilsson sign for Wednesday? 1987 1988 1989 1990