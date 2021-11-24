Darren Moore reveals when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could make his Sheffield Wednesday bow

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could be in line to make his debut for the club in this weekend’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

The winger will be available for this particular fixture after being forced to watch on from the sidelines for the Owls’ showdown with Milton Keynes Dons yesterday.

In Mendez-Laing’s absence, Wednesday fought back to seal an impressive victory over Liam Manning’s side at Hillsborough.

Scott Twine opened the scoring for the Dons as he fired a spectacular effort past Owls goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Undeterred by this particular setback, Wednesday equalised in the 83rd minute as Lee Gregory headed home from Josh Windass’ corner.

Windass then netted the winner for his side in stoppage-time.

Currently fifth in the League One standings, the Owls could move to within two points of the automatic promotion places if they beat Wycombe on Saturday.

Making reference to Mendez-Laing, who joined Wednesday earlier this week, Moore has admitted that the winger is in contention to make his bow for his new club in their clash with Wycombe.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the former Middlesbrough man, Moore said: “He could have figured today [yesterday] but we wanted to see where he is at.

“Physically [he] is ready to go and is ready to start.

“He will be available for Saturday.

“We will look at him in training in the next couple of days.”

The Verdict

If he is given the nod to feature against Wycombe, it will be intriguing to see how the 29-year-old will fare in this fixture.

Mendez-Laing will be desperate to make a positive initial impression at Hillsborough after being handed the opportunity to showcase his talent.

During his most recent season at this level, the winger managed to produce some superb attacking performances for Rochdale as he scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in 39 appearances.

Although Mendez-Laing was unable to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for Middlesbrough earlier this year, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of Moore as he has excelled in this division in the past.