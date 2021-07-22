Darren Moore reveals when he’ll make decision on Chelsea man and ex-Fulham player for Sheffield Wednesday

Darren Moore is set to make a final call on Sheffield Wednesday’s trialing duo after Saturday’s friendly with Wrexham, as reported by the Yorkshire Post.

21-year-old Tariq Uwakwe and 19-year-old Sylvester Jasper are both expected to find out at the weekend whether they will play a part in The Owls’ 2021/22 upcoming campaign.

Uwakwe, who has represented England at youth level, is a product of the Chelsea academy and remains under contract with The Blues, meaning any move is more than likely to be a loan.

The midfielder spent last season with Accrington Stanley, scoring once in 15 appearances for the club. However, he is yet to feature for his parent club in the professional game.

Jasper is also within England’s youth set up and has made two first-team appearances at Fulham. Similar to Uwakwe, the striker remains contracted at Craven Cottage, so any possible move is likely to be a temporary one.

The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have made an excellent start to this transfer window, despite still operating under some restrictions.

They still have some very experienced heads within the side, meaning the opportunity to recruit youthful players like the trialing duo would certainly be an appealing option.

The two players now have one final chance to impress Moore and force him into offering deals for the pair.

It would be an excellent chance for the duo to gain invaluable minutes within a first-team set up, and at 21 years old, Uwakwe is someone who needs that especially.

